DoubleLine suffers $1.45 bln outflow from U.S. mutual funds in June

NEW YORK, July 9 DoubleLine Capital LP, the Los
Angeles-based firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, suffered its
first-ever monthly outflows across U.S. mutual funds of roughly
$1.45 billion in June, Morningstar said on Tuesday.
TCW, another Los Angeles-based investment firm, suffered
outflows of $2.12 billion from its U.S. mutual funds last month,
the most since December 2009, Morningstar said. Pimco, which
suffered outflows of $14.5 billion from its U.S. funds in June,
saw about $21.25 million leave its Pimco Total Return ETF
in the first week of July, Morningstar added.