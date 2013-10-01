UPDATE 1-DoubleLine flagship fund has $2.1 bln outflow in Sept

NEW YORK Oct 1 Investors pulled $2.1 billion
out of Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
in September, the biggest-ever monthly outflow from
the fund, data from investment research firm Morningstar showed
on Tuesday.
As a firm, Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital LP had
outflows of $1.7 billion from its open-end U.S. mutual funds in
September, the fourth straight month of outflows, Morningstar
data showed.
The outflows from the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund came
despite the fund's strong performance this year relative to its
peers and reduced outflows from bond funds last month.
Gundlach's fund is up 0.3 percent for the year, besting 95
percent of its peers, according to Morningstar.
U.S.-based bond mutual funds and exchange-traded funds had
just $214 million in outflows in September through last Friday,
down from big monthly outflows over the prior three months,
according to data from research provider TrimTabs.
Beginning last May, signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve
could begin scaling back its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying
triggered a selloff in the bond market and sizeable withdrawals
from bond funds.
Selling pressure on bonds tempered and bond fund outflows
eased, however, following the Fed's Sept. 18 decision to
maintain the pace of its bond-buying. The yield on the 10-year
U.S. Treasury note plunged 17 basis points to 2.69 percent
following the decision. As yields fall, prices rise.
Gundlach, chief executive and chief investment officer of
DoubleLine, said in a company webcast on Sept. 26 that the Fed
was not likely to reduce its bond-buying this year given
persistently weak U.S. economic data.
"You're going to have quantitative easing continue at its
current level all the way through the next Fed chairman taking
over," Gundlach said. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's second term
expires at the end of January.
Gundlach also said the yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note could fall to 2.45 percent "in the weeks ahead."
DoubleLine Capital had $57 billion in assets as of June 30.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has roughly $35 billion in
assets, according to Morningstar.