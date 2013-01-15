UPDATE 2-DoubleLine launches three equity mutual funds - filing

By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 15 DoubleLine Capital LP, the $53
billion bond firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, registered three
stock mutual funds in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The firm registered The DoubleLine Equities Small Cap Growth
Fund, the DoubleLine Equities Growth Fund and the DoubleLine
Equities Global Technology Fund, according to a filing with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
DoubleLine, best known for its fixed-income expertise,
recently announced a new division called DoubleLine Equity LP.
After five years of monstrous cash inflows into the fixed-income
markets, bond firms including DoubleLine are diversifying into
new businesses.
Gundlach, DoubleLine's chief executive officer and chief
investment officer, said in an interview in January that stock
mutual fund strategies were suffering from a lack of new ideas.
"We think the equity business is ripe for creative thinking,"
he said.
All three funds seek long-term capital appreciation,
according to the filing, and will be run by former TCW Group Inc
portfolio managers Husam Nazer and Brendt Stallings.
The Small Cap Growth Fund will invest in smaller-sized
companies in both U.S. and foreign markets, the filing said. The
Growth Fund, meanwhile, may invest in companies of any size and
may seek an unlimited number of foreign securities, including in
emerging markets, and the Global Technology Fund will invest in
technology-related companies around the world.
The firm said on Jan. 2 that it had hired Stallings and
Nazer to expand DoubleLine Equity. The filing on Tuesday said
that Nazer would manage the Small Cap Growth Fund, while
Stallings and Nazer would co-manage the Equities Growth Fund and
the Global Technology Fund.
Gundlach, who was bestowed the "King of Bonds" title by
Barron's in 2011, said the company planned to diversify into
stocks once its core bond business surpassed $50 billion in
assets.
DoubleLine's equity business is launching despite heavy
outflows from stock mutual funds. U.S.-based stock mutual funds
had $108 billion in outflows in 2012, while bond mutual funds
reaped inflows of $301 billion, according to Lipper estimates.
Gundlach said that such disfavor toward equities was one of
his reasons for venturing into stock management. He has made
predictions on stocks in the past, including his call on cable
network CNBC last November that Apple Inc would
eventually drop to $425 a share. Apple, which Gundlach began
shorting at around $610, now trades at around $485 a share.
The firm's flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
earned a return of 9.2 percent last year, beating 97
percent of other U.S. mortgage-focused funds, according to
Lipper.
The fund, which oversees more than $37 billion, took in
$19.7 billion in new cash last year, making it the year's most
popular mutual fund by asset growth.