DoubleLine's Gundlach says "lost decade" in stocks unlikely -call

NEW YORK, April 1 Jeffrey Gundlach, chief
investment officer and chief executive of DoubleLine Capital LP,
said Monday that another "lost decade" in stocks is unlikely and
that lower yields on 10-year Treasury notes have made them less
attractive.
Gundlach, whose firm manages over $53 billion, said on an
investor conference call that a "lost decade" in stocks is
"extraordinarily unlikely" and that investors should hope that
stocks will outperform bonds over the next 10-15 years.
Gundlach added that 10-year Treasuries, which he currently
owns in his flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
, have become somewhat less attractive since yields
have hovered around 1.8 percent from 2 percent.
"I certainly like them a lot less," Gundlach said, but added
that he is still "comfortable" owning them given the Federal
Reserve's purchases of $45 billion in Treasuries per month.