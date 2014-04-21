DoubleLine hires Pimco exec for new bond product team

NEW YORK, April 21 DoubleLine Capital, the bond
management firm run by Jeffrey Gundlach, on Monday said it had
hired an executive from rival Pimco to run a new unit focused on
developing new investment products and new lines of business,
particularly outside the United States.
Ignacio Sosa, previously executive vice president for global
bond product management at Pimco, was named director of
DoubleLine's newly formed Product Solutions Group, DoubleLine
said in a statement. He starts on May 12.
Sosa's departure comes in the wake of a management shakeup
and months of investor outflows at Newport Beach,
California-based Pimco. Earlier this year, Mohamed El-Erian,
long seen as heir apparent to Pimco co-founder Bill Gross,
stunned the fixed income investor community by announcing his
departure.
Sosa, an experienced emerging markets investor, had joined
Pimco in 2011. Pimco, or Pacific Investment Management Co, is a
unit of European financial services company Allianz SE
, and had $1.91 trillion in assets as of Dec. 31,
according to the firm's website.
Los Angeles-based DoubleLine has $49 billion in assets under
management.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)