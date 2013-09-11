Icahn says he bought more Apple stock as shares fell - CNBC

NEW YORK, Sept 11 Activist investor Carl Icahn said he bought "quite a bit" more shares of Apple Inc. on Wednesday as shares in the company slid.

Icahn, who tweeted on Aug. 13 that his investment firm had amassed a "large position" in Apple, told cable television network CNBC that he had bought more shares in the company as it traded within a range of $465 and $466 per share.

Icahn did not say how much more shares of Apple he bought on Wednesday.