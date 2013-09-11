Icahn says he bought more Apple stock as shares fell - CNBC

BRIEF-VF Corp enters agreement to sell licensed sports group business to Fanatics Inc
* VF Corporation enters into definitive agreement to sell its licensed sports group business to Fanatics, Inc.
NEW YORK, Sept 11 Activist investor Carl Icahn said he bought "quite a bit" more shares of Apple Inc. on Wednesday as shares in the company slid.
Icahn, who tweeted on Aug. 13 that his investment firm had amassed a "large position" in Apple, told cable television network CNBC that he had bought more shares in the company as it traded within a range of $465 and $466 per share.
Icahn did not say how much more shares of Apple he bought on Wednesday.
April 4 Ralph Lauren Corp said on Tuesday it would cut jobs and shut its flagship Polo store on Fifth Avenue in New York City, among other office and store locations, as part of a cost-cutting plan.
* Kaman Aerosystems says rotak helicopter services of anchorage, Alaska has placed orders for two k-max helicopters with deliveries expected in 2018