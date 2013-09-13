Icahn sells remaining stake in Hain Celestial

NEW YORK, Sept 13 Activist investor Carl Icahn
sold his remaining stake in organic products company Hain
Celestial Group Inc, Hain said on Thursday.
Icahn and his entities sold roughly 3.6 million shares in
Hain to Jefferies LLC, which will serve as the underwriter of
the shares' public offering, Hain said. The sale comes after
Icahn sold 3.65 million shares of Hain to Jefferies earlier this
month.
Icahn had a 15.3 percent stake in Hain as of June 30, a
regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission
showed. The stake amounted to more than 7.2 million shares of
the company.
The latest sale marks Icahn's exit from his stake in the
Lake Success, New York-based Hain, whose brands include
Celestial Seasonings teas and Health Valley soups. The company's
shares have risen 46 percent this year.
Icahn was not immediately available for comment.
Hain Celestial shares closed Friday at $79.40.