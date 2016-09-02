UPDATE 1-Pimco Total Return fund posts $615 mln net outflows in August

(Adds quotes from Group CIO Dan Ivascyn and director of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Investors pulled $615 million from the Pimco Total Return Fund in August, reducing the fund's size to $85.5 billion, while investors poured $1.7 billion into the smaller Pimco Income Fund, parent company Pacific Investment Management Co said on Friday.

Pimco Total Return, once the world's largest bond fund, has lost investor cash in nearly every month since assets under management peaked at $292.9 billion in April 2013.

For the month, the Pimco Total Return Fund posted returns of negative 0.22 percent after fees, underperforming the benchmark return of negative 0.11 percent, the Newport Beach, Calif-based firm said. Through August, the Total Return Fund has posted year-to-date returns of 4.79 percent after fees, but trails the benchmark, which has returned 5.86 percent.

"Pimco Total Return has lagged its Lipper peers in 2016 which is not encouraging investors that previously moved to other active bond funds to return," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF and Mutual Fund Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Management needs to rebuild confidence."

The smaller Pimco Income Fund, overseen by Group CIO Dan Ivascyn and with assets under management of $64.5 billion at the end of August, has seen inflows of $25.6 billion so far this year and last.

Ivascyn said in a telephone interview on Friday he has been adding Emerging Market debt and agency mortgage-backed securities opportunistically to the fund. Ivascyn also said he doesn't think the Federal Reserve will raise benchmark U.S. interest rates this month. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)