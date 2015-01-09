版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 1月 9日 星期五 22:44 BJT

Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund gets $176 mln in Dec-Morningstar

NEW YORK Jan 9 The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund, managed by closely watched investor Bill Gross, attracted $176 million of inflows in December, Morningstar data showed on Friday.

Janus Capital Group Inc drew overall inflows of $440 million in December. The firm posted outflows of $4.6 billion for all of 2014, according to the data. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐