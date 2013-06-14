CORRECTED-Investors favor non-agency mortgages, bank loans amid rate rise

(Corrects Mewbourne comment to say non-agency debt will see
upside, not 5 pct rise in yields)
By Sam Forgione
CHICAGO, June 13 Money managers touted the
advantages of non-agency mortgage securities and bank loans on
Thursday on expectations that housing prices will accelerate and
interest rates will rise.
Yields on non-agency mortgages, which are mortgage
securities that are not government-guaranteed, are attractive,
investors said at the Morningstar Investment Conference in
Chicago. Non-agency mortgages, they added, will benefit from a
rise in housing prices.
"They are a good entry point," said Curtis Mewbourne,
managing director and head of portfolio management for PIMCO's
New York office. Mewbourne said that non-agency mortgages, many
of which offer yields of around 5 percent to 6 percent, could
see additional upside as the U.S. housing market improves.
Last year, non-agency mortgages issued by Wall Street firms
prior to the financial crisis were some of the best performing
bonds. The bonds rose in part due to a search for yield by
investors and a decline in the number of mortgages falling into
default.
Mewbourne also said that the selloff in the bond market
since May, which has also affected non-agency mortgages, has
provided a strong opportunity to invest in the securities.
Bond markets have seen a wide selloff after the Federal
Reserve signaled on May 22 that it could reduce its asset
purchases this year. The U.S. central bank is buying $85 billion
each month in Treasuries and agency mortgage securities in an
effort to spur hiring and lower long-term borrowing costs.
The Fed's stimulus has contributed to the rise in housing
prices, said Tad Rivelle, chief investment officer of fixed
income for TCW. Non-agency mortgages will continue to perform
well at current levels, but will also benefit if the Fed
maintains its stimulus, Rivelle said.
Rivelle's $9.5 billion TCW Total Return Bond Fund
earned a return of 13.37 percent last year, making it the
top-performing mortgage-focused fund in the United States,
according to Lipper. The fund is up 2.42 percent this year,
besting 88 percent of peers.
Rivelle also said that bank loans, which are protected from
rising interest rates by being pegged to floating-rate
benchmarks, are one of his favorite asset classes in light of
his prediction that interest rates will move higher.
Rivelle told Reuters that the recent selloff in bonds could
be the start of a new trend of rising interest rates. "This is
potentially the early warnings of a significant reversal that
you may see in bonds," Rivelle said.
Interest rates will continue to rise over the next 18 months
as the Fed moves closer to reducing its asset purchases, said
James Keenan, head of leveraged finance portfolios at BlackRock.
Keenan told Reuters that the Fed will likely begin reducing its
bond buying in the fourth quarter.
Keenan also said that bank loans will remain attractive in
light of rising interest rates on bonds, including a rise in the
benchmark 10-year Treasury. The yield on the 10-year Treasury
was 2.15 percent at the close of trading on Thursday.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)