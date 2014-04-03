Pimco's Gross forecasts low, mid-single digit returns in 2014 - letter

NEW YORK, April 3 Bill Gross, manager of the
world's largest bond fund at Pimco, said Thursday that asset
returns will be in the low- to mid-single digits this year
despite relatively positive growth.
"Return expectations... for all unlevered assets and
Markowitz generated portfolios will be in the low- to mid-single
digits," Gross said in his monthly letter to investors titled
"Bob."
Gross, whose flagship Pimco Total Return Fund has $232
billion in assets, said Pimco recommends overweighting credit.
He said that credit maturing within 1 to 5 years should hold
current levels if inflation stays low, but that credit maturing
between 5 and 30 years is at risk.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.91
trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, according to the firm's
website.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)