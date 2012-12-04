Bond yields seen rising on reflationary policies-PIMCO

NEW YORK Dec 4 Easy monetary policies in developed countries in a bid to foster economic growth will likely raise the yields on their longer-dated debt over the next several years, Bill Gross, founder and co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO said in his December investment outlook.

Future annualized bond returns will likely be in the range of 3 to 4 percent "at best," while equities would earn returns "only a few percentage points higher," he wrote in the newsletter released on Tuesday.