PIMCO's Seidner appointed as interim head of equity

NEW YORK Jan 30 Bond giant PIMCO has appointed
managing director Marc Seidner as interim head of global
equities after Neel Kashkari's departure a week ago, said a
person familiar with the situation.
Seidner, according to the firm's website, joined PIMCO in
2009 and served as a managing director and generalist portfolio
manager. He is replacing Kashkari, who left the firm last week
to consider running for public office in California as a
Republican, people familiar with the situation said.
PIMCO declined to comment.
Seidner will oversee the expanding stock management arm of
PIMCO, the source said. Pacific Investment Management Co., based
in Newport Beach, California, had $2 trillion in assets as of
December 31, 2012.
The firm, which launched its first actively-managed stock
mutual fund in 2010, is run by founder and co-chief investment
officer Bill Gross and chief executive and co-chief investment
officer Mohamed El-Erian.
The firm's flagship PIMCO Total Return Fund is the world's
largest bond fund.