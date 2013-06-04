PIMCO's Gross says stimulus measures stunting business growth

NEW YORK, June 4 Bill Gross, founder and
co-chief investment officer of bond giant PIMCO, on Tuesday said
in his latest letter to investors that global stimulus measures
are lowering companies' desire to invest in future production.
Gross, who runs the world's largest mutual fund, said that
monetary stimulus has resulted in low yields and less reward on
riskier investments, stunting real economic growth and leading
corporations to return capital rather than invest it in
productive ways like research and development.
"Western corporations seem focused more on returning capital
as opposed to investing it," Gross said in reference to
companies' dividends and stock buybacks, adding that the effect
is negative on real economic growth.
Gross, who has criticized the negative impact of low
interest rates from monetary stimulus on savers and business
models, said that investors should reduce risk assets as a
result of the weak rewards to be gained.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE had $2.04
trillion in assets at the end of March. The firm's flagship
PIMCO Total Return Fund has roughly $292.9 billion in assets.