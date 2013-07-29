Pimco avoiding commercial paper, bullish on short-term Treasuries

| NEW YORK, July 29
NEW YORK, July 29 Commercial paper and
certificates of deposit are overpriced, the head of short-term
portfolios for Pimco said on Monday, saying he favors short-term
Treasuries in expectation of an economic slowdown.
Jerome Schneider, who oversees $300 billion in short-term
assets for Pacific Investment Management Co, said he is avoiding
commercial paper in a broader effort to eliminate risk from the
short-term portfolios of Pimco, operator of the world's biggest
bond fund.
"We've been generally avoiding corporate credit in the form
of commercial paper and certificates of deposit, which have
become egregiously priced over the past few months," Schneider,
who is also a managing director at Pimco, told Reuters in an
interview.
Commercial paper is a type of short-term debt that banks and
companies issue to fund their daily operations. Money market
funds tend to buy this debt, which often matures in six months
or less, because it is fairly safe but carries interest rates
slightly higher than comparable U.S. Treasury notes.
Schneider, who is based in Pimco's Newport Beach,
California, headquarters, said he favors three- and five-year
Treasury notes. Noting that Pimco sees a "slowdown" coming in
U.S. economic growth, Schneider said he expects prices on those
bonds to rise once the Federal Reserve's forecasts for U.S.
economic growth prove overly optimistic.
Bill Gross, a founder and co-chief investment officer at
Pimco, said in his July letter to investors that the Fed's U.S.
economic forecast was "far too optimistic," including Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke's expectation of 7 percent unemployment by
mid-2014.
The U.S. unemployment rate stood at 7.6 percent in June.
Schneider said shorter-dated Treasuries are attractive given
the bond market selloff that Bernanke triggered on May 22, when
he told Congress that the U.S. central bank could reduce its
bond-buying later this year if the economy looked strong enough.
Those bonds are "relatively inexpensive to cheap right now,"
Schneider said. The yield on the five-year Treasury note has
risen roughly 73 basis points to 1.38 percent since May 1, after
having peaked at 1.61 percent on July 5. Yields on bonds move
inversely to their price.
Pimco, a unit of European financial services company Allianz
SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, the
firm's website shows.
The Fed is buying $85 billion in Treasuries and agency
mortgage securities monthly in an effort to spur hiring and
lower long-term borrowing costs.
BIG DEMAND FOR MINT
One of Schneider's funds, the Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity
Exchange-Traded Fund, saw demand soar in June despite
record monthly outflows of $14.5 billion from Pimco's U.S.
mutual funds.
Investors poured over $745 million into the ETF last month,
helping boost current assets to roughly $3.9 billion, according
to Morningstar. The inflows came as the firm's flagship Pimco
Total Return Fund, which is run by Gross and is the world's
largest mutual fund, had record outflows of $9.6 billion.
Schneider also said that the Securities and Exchange
Commission's proposed reforms to institutional money market
funds will inevitably be enforced, despite obstacles. The
proposed reforms to the $2.6 trillion money market fund industry
are an effort to reduce the risk of abrupt outflows.
The main proposal calls for prime money funds used by
institutional investors to transition from a stable price of $1
per share to a floating net asset value, something that would
change the degree of risk that a money fund could take on.
Institutional investors have fled prime money funds in
anticipation of this change, Schneider said, adding that retail
investors could be next to exit.
"That could easily be the follow-on effect that happens over
2014 and beyond," Schneider said.
Institutional money market funds overall suffered outflows
of $31.9 billion in June, Lipper data show.