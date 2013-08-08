UPDATE 2-Pimco's Gross says firm will win 'war' on bonds

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Aug 8 Bill Gross, the founder of Pimco
who is often known as the "bond king," on Thursday said that
Pimco would overcome the bond market selloff that began in May
as he urged investors not to flee the fixed-income market.
Gross, who runs the firm's flagship Pimco Total Return Fund,
the world's largest mutual fund, in his August investment
outlook again told investors not switch out of bonds, despite
their "defeat in the past few months."
The Total Return Fund, which according to Morningstar has
about $262 billion of assets, has taken a battering since May,
with investors pulling out $18.4 billion. Pimco has reported the
fund is down 2.32 percent this year.
"Stick with PIMCO, we're going to win this new war!" said
Gross, a founder and co-chief investment officer at Pimco.
Bond yields, which move inversely to the prices on bonds,
spiked higher in May and June on expectations that the Federal
Reserve will begin to reduce its bond purchases, a move likely
to drive up interest rates. The Fed is buying $85 billion in
Treasuries and agency mortgages monthly in an effort to spur the
economy.
Gross said that Pimco will be able to maximize the yield on
bond investments through various strategies, but said that
investing in longer-dated bonds, or maturity extension, is
becoming less viable in the current near-zero interest-rate
environment.
The effective duration of the Pimco Total Return Fund was
5.82 years as of June 30, Pimco's website said.
He said taking advantage of credit spread, volatility, the
yield curve, and currency risk were preferable to achieve
"carry" in future years. Gross called "carry" a broad term for
yield, but said it reflects more than the interest rate on a
bond.
"When interest rates go up as fast as they did in early May,
prices go down for long and intermediate maturity bonds, and the
carry associated with maturity extension becomes akin to a horse
charging a machine gun," Gross said in the outlook.
Gross said bond yields are likely to rise more gradually
over the next few years than they did in May and June.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note has
risen about 92 basis points to 2.59 percent since the end of
April.
Gross, in an interview with cable television network CNBC on
Thursday, said investors can still expect returns of 2 to 4
percent from bonds. But he said Pimco "made a mistake" in
suggesting that returns from stocks will be limited to between 3
and 5 percent. The S&P 500 has risen more than 19 percent
this year.
Gross has said previously that investors should expect lower
returns on both stocks and bonds as a result of excessive credit
in developed economies.
Gross also addressed two potential successors to Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke, whose second four-year term as chairman
at the U.S. central bank expires on Jan. 31.
If former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers were to be
nominated, it would be positive for lower inflation and
longer-term bonds given Summers's aversion to easy money
policies, he said. If current Fed Vice Chair Janet Yellen were
nominated, it would be positive for shorter-term bonds because
she would likely keep policy rates lower for longer, he said.
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97
trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the firm's
website.