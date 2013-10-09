UPDATE 1-Pimco Total Return Fund trims mortgage holdings in September

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 9 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the
world's largest mutual fund, cut its mortgage holdings in
September while notching its best performance in over a year,
data from the firm's website showed on Wednesday.
The fund, which has $250 billion and is run by Pimco
co-founder and co-chief investment officer Bill Gross, showed a
decrease in its mortgage holdings to 35 percent, down slightly
from 36 percent in August.
The fund's investment strategy is important because Pimco
manages roughly $1.97 trillion and is one of the world's largest
bond managers. Gross and co-chief investment officer and chief
executive Mohamed El-Erian's views also influence other
investors because of the firm's size in the marketplace.
The fund left its holdings of U.S. government-related
securities unchanged at 35 percent in September. Pimco said on
its website that its holdings of U.S. government-related
securities may include assets such as nominal and
inflation-protected Treasuries.
The fund increased its exposure to non-U.S. developed market
securities to 4 percent in September from 2 percent in August,
and trimmed its exposure to money market and net cash
equivalents to 6 percent from 7 percent.
Pimco defines money market and net cash equivalents as
liquid investment grade securities with durations of less than
one year. The fund also left unchanged its holdings of U.S.
credit at 9 percent, emerging markets at 6 percent, and other
securities at 5 percent.
The firm said that its U.S. credit holdings may include both
high-yield and investment-grade securities, while "other"
securities may include municipals bonds, convertible bonds,
preferreds, and yankee bonds.
Gross's fund rose 1.8 percent last month, marking its best
performance since January 2012, according to Morningstar data,
following the Federal Reserve's decision to keep its monthly
bond-buying program unchanged.
Bond prices recovered in September after the Fed said on
Sept. 18 that it would maintain its $85 billion in monthly
purchases of Treasuries and agency mortgages. The central bank
said it would await evidence of stronger economic growth before
adjusting the pace of its purchases.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
plunged 17 basis points following the Fed's decision and ended
the month at 2.62 percent. Bond yields move inversely to their
prices. The Barclays U.S. Treasury Index gained 0.7 percent in
September after falling 0.49 percent in August.
The fund benefited from the increase in Treasury prices,
given its 35 percent exposure to U.S. government-related
securities. The fund also likely benefited from a recovery in
mortgage bond prices, as the Barclays U.S. Mortgage Backed
Securities Index rose 1.41 percent in September.
In recent letters to investors, Gross has recommended buying
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on expectations
that the Fed's easy money policies will spur inflation, and
shorter-dated bonds on the basis that the Fed's policy rate will
remain low for the foreseeable future.
The Fed has held its overnight funds rate between zero and
0.25 percent since December 2008 and has more than tripled its
balance sheet to around $3.7 trillion in an effort to pull the
U.S. economy out of recession and spur stronger economic growth.
The Barclays U.S. TIPS Index is down 6.81 percent so far
this year, despite reversing losses and gaining 1.45 percent in
September.
Gross told cable television network CNBC on Wednesday that
he still favors short-term Treasuries in Pimco's non-money
market funds, even as Fidelity Investments has said that its
money market funds do not own any securities issued by the U.S.
Treasury that mature in late October or early November [ID:
nL1N0HY1JF].
"We're doing just the opposite, actually probably buying
what Fidelity is selling," Gross said in reference to Fidelity's
move. He said that, while a potential U.S. default on its debt
in coming weeks poses a risk to money market funds, it is not an
issue for bond funds "outside of the money market space."
Investors have pulled $31.5 billion out of Gross's flagship
bond fund over the past five months, according to Morningstar
data. Other Pimco funds have seen better demand. For example,
the Pimco Short-Term Fund attracted about $2.5 billion
over August and September, Morningstar data show.
The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co. is a unit of European financial services company
Allianz SE.