UPDATE 2-Pimco Total Return Fund rises for 2nd month after patchy summer

By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Nov 1 Bill Gross's Pimco Total Return
Fund, the world's largest mutual fund, notched its second
straight month of gains in October after a rocky summer period,
preliminary data from Morningstar showed on Friday.
The 0.93 percent monthly rise lagged a stellar performance
for the $250-billion fund in September, when it gained 1.8
percent, its best month since January 2012. But it comes after
three months of losses over the summer period as rising market
interest rates ate into performance.
Starting in May, fears of a pullback in the Federal
Reserve's $85 billion monthly bond-buying program caused a spike
in rates that cut into bond funds' returns. The Pimco Total
Return Fund was no exception and sustained losses in May, June,
and August.
Last month's gain was partly due to expectations that the
Fed would keep its monthly bond-buying program steady into 2014,
said Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P
Capital IQ.
But gains eased compared to September because the shift to
bonds last month was less dramatic, Rosenbluth said.
On Sept. 18, the Fed surprised investors by failing to scale
back its bond purchases, leading the yield on the benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note to plunge 17 basis points to 2.69
percent on the day of the decision. Bond yields move inversely
to their prices.
Last month, however, investors largely expected the Fed to
keep its bond-buying program steady at its October meeting -
bets which were confirmed on Wednesday. The expectations led
bonds to rally less than in September, with the yield on the
10-year Treasury ending the month at 2.54 percent after touching
three-month lows of 2.47 percent on Oct. 23.
The benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate bond index, meanwhile,
rose 0.81 percent in October after jumping 0.95 percent in
September.
The fund had 35 percent of its assets invested in U.S.
government-related securities as of Sept. 30, according to the
Pimco website, and Rosenbluth said hefty Treasuries exposure
helped it remain positive.
The performance of Pimco's funds is important because the
firm manages roughly $1.97 trillion and is one of the world's
largest bond managers. Gross and co-chief investment officer and
chief executive Mohamed El-Erian's views also influence other
investors because of the firm's size in the marketplace.
The Pimco flagship is still down 0.97 percent for the year
and is ahead of only 46 percent of its peers, Morningstar data
showed. Investors pulled $31.5 billion out of the fund in the
five months between May and September on lagging performance.
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an
actively-managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the
mutual fund, rose 0.85 percent last month. That performance was
above 77 percent of peers, the Morningstar data showed.
The positive return of the ETF, which was launched in
February 2012 and with $3.8 billion in assets, also eased from
September's 1.7 percent gain. That marked its best performance
since July 2012. The ETF is up 0.02 percent for the year,
besting 90 percent of peers, according to Morningstar.
The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co is a unit of European financial services company
Allianz SE.
Jeffrey Gundlach's $35-billion DoubleLine Total Return Bond
Fund, a competitor to the Pimco fund, rose 0.64
percent for the month, beating 14 percent of peers, the
Morningstar data showed.
That monthly return was also lower than a gain of 1.2
percent in September, which was its best monthly performance
since August 2012, according to the data. The fund is up 0.94
percent this year, beating 92 percent of peers, according to
Morningstar.
The fund is the flagship of the Los Angeles-based DoubleLine
Capital, which had over $56 billion in assets as of June 30
according to the company's website. Gundlach is chief executive
and chief investment officer of DoubleLine.