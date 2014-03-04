Pimco's Gross says risk assets could outperform cash - letter

| NEW YORK, March 4
world's largest bond fund at Pimco, said Tuesday that risk
assets should outperform cash this year, but that corporate bond
liquidity will be "challenged."
"If global central bankers can convince investors that
their abnormal policies can recreate a semblance of the old
normal economy, then risk assets at the outer edges of our
circle will have higher future returns than otherwise," Gross
said in his monthly letter to investors.
Gross's flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, which had $237
billion in assets at the end of January, posted $1.6 billion in
outflows in February, according to data from Morningstar.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.92
trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, according to the firm's
website.