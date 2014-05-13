版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 13日 星期二 20:51 BJT

Pimco sees an end to bull markets in 3-5 year outlook

NEW YORK May 13 Bond fund giant Pimco said Tuesday in its secular outlook titled "The New Neutral" that the next three to five years suggest an end to bull markets as investors have known them.

In the report released on the firm's website, Pimco said that neutral policy interest rates close to 0 percent suggest "an end to bull markets as we've known them, but no perceptible growling from the bears."

The firm also said that implications are for "low returns yet less downside risk that investors currently expect," and that it expects 10-year Treasuries to be range-bound between 2.5 to 4 percent over the next three to five years.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione Editing by W Simon)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐