Pimco posts $5.5 bln in net outflows from U.S. mutual funds in May - Morningstar

NEW YORK, June 3 Bond giant Pimco posted $5.5 billion in net outflows across its U.S. open-end mutual funds in May, extending the firm's record outflow streak to 12 straight months, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.

Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the firm's website. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
