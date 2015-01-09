Pimco moves to expand equity push with new stock strategies

NEW YORK Jan 8 Pimco, the bond fund manager, is
expanding its presence in equity management with seven new stock
strategies in partnership with asset manager Research Affiliates
LLC.
The new strategies will involve investing directly in
stocks, marking a change from a current partnership between the
firms in their Pimco Fundamental IndexPLUS AR strategies, which
invest in derivatives.
The firms aim to protect against volatility and enhance
returns in the strategies by using a Research Affiliates index
that picks stocks based on fundamental measures of company size
rather than stock price.
The strategies will include investments in U.S. and
international stocks.
Pimco and Research Affiliates have collaborated on equity
management for nearly a decade, with their Pimco Fundamental
IndexPLUS AR strategies including 13 funds with $30 billion in
assets as of Sept. 30. Pimco had over $55 billion in total
equity assets as of Sept. 30.
Pacific Investment Management Co and Research Affiliates are
both based in Newport Beach, California. Pimco, a unit of
Munich-based insurer Allianz SE, had $1.87 trillion in
assets as of Sept. 30, according to the firm's website.
A Pimco spokesman declined to comment on how many funds will
launch under the new strategies or the firm's future growth
plans in equity management.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione. Editing by Andre Grenon)