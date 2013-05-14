PIMCO says U.S. growth to hover around 2 pct next 3-5 years

NEW YORK May 14 Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of PIMCO, said in the firm's outlook for the next 3 to 5 years that U.S. economic growth will not be "much greater" than 2 percent while inflation will likely pick up.

El-Erian of PIMCO, which manages the world's largest mutual fund, said on Tuesday in the firm's Secular Outlook that inflation may become "higher and less stable" globally over the next 3 to 5 years, while China will maintain growth in the range of 6 to 7.5 percent.