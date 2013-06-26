PIMCO Total Return ETF sees net outflows of $387 mln so far in June

June 26 The PIMCO Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, the ETF version of Bill Gross's flagship Total Return Fund, is suffering net outflows of $387 million so far in June, according to Lipper data on Wednesday.

That's more than triple the outflows of $107.8 million in May, which were the ETF's first monthly outflows since its launch in February 2012, according to Morningstar.

The PIMCO ETF has $4.681 billion in assets under management and is down 2.71 percent year to date, while the Total Return Fund is down 4.03 percent year to date through June 25, according to Lipper.