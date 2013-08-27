版本:
Pimco's El-Erian warns against risks of debt ceiling fight - Bloomberg TV

NEW YORK Aug 27 Mohamed El-Erian, chief executive of bond giant Pimco, said Tuesday that the economy cannot absorb uncertainties, including another "fight" on the debt limit.

"The economy cannot, cannot absorb a whole list of uncertainties, including another fight on the debt limit," El-Erian, also co-chief investment officer of Pimco, told Bloomberg Television.

The U.S. Treasury Department has set a deadline for raising the debt ceiling, and said Congress needs to act by mid-October, or the country will face an unprecedented default.

Pimco, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the firm's website. The firm's Pimco Total Return Fund is the world's largest bond fund.

