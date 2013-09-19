Pimco sees higher world economic growth within next year

| NEW YORK, Sept 19
NEW YORK, Sept 19 U.S. bond giant Pimco expects
global economic growth to accelerate over the next year while
being vulnerable to negative economic surprises from Japan, a
note published on the firm's website said on Thursday.
The firm, whose Pimco Total Return Fund is the world's
largest bond fund, is cautiously optimistic on world economic
growth and expects it to be between 2.25 percent and 2.75
percent within the next 12 months, up from 2.2 percent in the
past year ended June 30.
The firm expects U.S. and European fiscal policy to have
less of a negative impact on global growth going forward and
sees private sector confidence strenthening, Pimco Managing
Director Saumil Parikh wrote in the firm's "cyclical outlook."
"First, fiscal policy (in the U.S. and Europe) is likely to
be less of a drag on global growth in the year ahead than the
year just passed, although we expect U.S. sequestration to
affect growth over the next few months," Parikh wrote.
The note showed Pimco expects U.S. gross domestic product
growth to range between 2 percent and 2.5 percent within the
next year, up from 1.7 percent as of June 30.
The Newport Beach, California-based Pimco said in its
Secular Outlook in May that U.S. economic growth would likely
not be "much greater" than 2 percent over the next three-to-five
years.
Pimco, which stands for Pacific Investment Management Co.,
had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30, according to the
firm's website. The firm is a unit of European financial
services company Allianz SE.
Parikh said Japan's economy is dependent upon the
continuation of aggressive monetary stimulus policies.
"Any volatility or deviation in policy that induces a growth
drag will likely result in large downside surprises in the
Japanese cyclical outlook, which remains the biggest known
unknown for global growth in the year ahead," Parikh said.
In an unprecedented move, the Bank of Japan announced on
April 4 that it would inject $1.4 trillion into the nation's
economy in less than two years to fight deflation, mainly
through purchases of long-term Japanese government bonds.
With regard to emerging markets, Parikh said that China,
Russia, Mexico, and Brazil will see the fastest economic growth
while India, Turkey, and Indonesia may need "assistance from
international balance sheets during the cyclical period ahead."
China will be the main emerging market economy to watch in
2013 in light of upcoming policy decisions, Parikh added. The
firm said in May that it planned to add more global emerging
market assets to its European portfolios.
Pimco also forecast that global headline inflation will pick
up to between 2 percent and 2.5 percent within the next year, up
from 2 percent as of June 30.
In his September letter to investors, Pimco founder and
co-Chief Investment Officer Bill Gross recommended long-duration
Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) to protect
against future inflation.
Gross's flagship Pimco Total Return Fund, the world's
largest mutual fund with $251 billion in assets, is down 2.5
percent this year, ahead of 40 percent of peers, according to
investment research firm Morningstar.
The fund has been hit by the bond market selloff that began
in late May on signals that the Federal Reserve was considering
winding down its $85 billion in monthly bond-buying this year.