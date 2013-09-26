Pimco favors U.S. credit over Europe on weak euro zone growth

NEW YORK, Sept 26 Pimco, the investment firm
that operates the world's largest mutual fund, generally prefers
U.S. credit over European credit because of expected weak growth
in the euro zone over the next 12 months, a Pimco executive who
oversees investments in Europe said.
"At current valuations, we favour being underweight eurozone
credit in our generalist portfolios, emphasising the U.S. and
other global credit alternatives," Andrew Balls, managing
director and head of European portfolio management for Pimco,
wrote in a report posted Thursday on the firm's website.
A Pimco spokeswoman said the comments apply to all
portfolios managed by Pacific Investment Management Co. that
have exposure to Europe.
Pimco, a unit of financial services company Allianz SE
, manages $1.97 trillion in assets and is one of the
world's largest bond managers. Its flagship Pimco Total Return
Fund, with $251 billion in assets, is the world's largest mutual
fund.
Balls reiterated Pimco's view that annual growth in the 17
nations that make up the euro zone will not exceed 0.5 percent
on average over the next year. Pimco expects inflation in the
region to be about 1 percent over that period.
Pimco's outlook for the United States is far more robust.
Last week, Pimco managing director Saumil Parikh said in a note
that Pimco sees U.S. growth between 2 percent and 2.5 percent
within the next year.
Pimco's weak growth outlook for the euro zone comes despite
data in August showing that the region emerged from its longest
recession to date in the second quarter on stronger growth in
Germany and France, the region's two largest economies.
Balls said in the latest note that Pimco favors
shorter-dated debt of core euro zone countries and the UK given
its weak European growth outlook and expectations that the
European Central Bank and Bank of England will keep policy rates
"on hold for the next few years."
ECB President Mario Draghi said Monday that the central bank
remains committed to keeping interest rates low for as long as
necessary. He also mentioned another long-term refinancing
operation as an option to push down money-market interest rates
if needed.
Pimco expects the economies of Greece and Portugal to
continue to contract, and sees a worsening of credit conditions
in peripheral countries as the biggest downside risk.
Balls said most European countries are not well-equipped to
deal with sudden market shocks.
"There is little scope for eurozone governments, and
seemingly the ECB on its current stated trajectory, to respond
to large unforeseen market shocks," Balls wrote.