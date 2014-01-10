Pimco Total Return Fund ups U.S. gov't holdings to 45 pct-website

NEW YORK Jan 10 Bill Gross's Pimco Total Return
Fund, the world's largest bond fund, increased its holdings of
U.S. government-related debt to 45 percent in December from 37
percent in November, data from the firm's website showed on
Friday.
The fund, which has $237 billion in assets, posted an
increase in its mortgage holdings to 35 percent in December from
34 percent in November.
The fund showed a negative position of 6 percent in money
market and net cash equivalents in December after showing a 5
percent exposure in November. The fund also increased its
holdings of non-U.S. developed market securities to 6 percent in
December from 4 percent in November.
Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.97
trillion in assets as of Sept. 30, 2013, according to the Pimco
website.