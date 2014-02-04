Pimco Total Return posts $3.5 bln outflow in Jan -Morningstar

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 4 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the
world's largest bond fund run by Bill Gross, extended last
year's record net outflows with investors pulling $3.5 billion
from the fund in January, Morningstar data showed on Tuesday.
The January outflows marked the ninth straight month of
outflows from the fund, which posted outflows of $41.1 billion
in 2013. The fund's size remained roughly unchanged at $237
billion after the outflows in January, however, in response to
positive monthly performance.
The Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund, an
actively managed ETF designed to mimic the strategy of the
flagship mutual fund, posted outflows of $32 million in January,
marking the ninth straight month of outflows from the ETF.
The ETF posted net outflows of $197 million last year. The
latest outflows also left the ETF's size unchanged at around
$3.5 billion.
Pimco had $6.9 billion in outflows across the firm's U.S.
mutual funds in January, extending last year's record net
outflows of $31.1 billion and marking the eighth straight month
of withdrawals from the funds.
Pacific Investment Management Co., a unit of European
financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.92
trillion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2013, according to the firm's
website.