版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 5月 2日 星期五 22:50 BJT

Pimco had $5.5 bln outflows from U.S. mutual funds in April -Morningstar

NEW YORK May 2 Bond giant Pimco posted $5.5 billion in outflows across its U.S. open-end mutual funds in April, data from Morningstar showed on Friday.

The outflows marked the 11th straight month of withdrawals from the Newport Beach, California-based firm. The firm's flagship Pimco Total Return Fund is the world's largest bond fund with $230 billion in assets.

Pacific Investment Management Co, a unit of European financial services company Allianz SE, had $1.94 trillion in assets as of March 31, according to the firm's website. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐