Pimco Total Return Fund fell 0.94 pct in Sept - prelim Morningstar data

NEW YORK Oct 1 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the
world's largest bond fund, fell 0.94 percent in September to
trail 76 percent of its peers, preliminary Morningstar data
showed on Wednesday.
The fund's September return was its weakest since last
December, the data showed. The Pimco Total Return
Exchange-Traded Fund's net asset value fell 0.52 percent last
month, beating 72 percent of peers, the data showed.
The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co. had $1.97 trillion in assets as of June 30,
according to the firm's website. The firm is a unit of German
insurer Allianz SE.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)