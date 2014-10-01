UPDATE 1-Pimco Total Return posts weakest month of year in September -Morningstar

(Adds analyst comment, details on Gross departure)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Oct 1 The Pimco Total Return Fund, the
world's largest bond fund, posted its weakest monthly return of
the year in September, dropping 0.9 percent in the final month
with co-founder Bill Gross at the helm, preliminary Morningstar
data showed on Wednesday.
The September return was the fund's weakest since last
December and trailed 76 percent of peers, the data showed. The
Pimco Total Return Exchange-Traded Fund's net asset
value, meanwhile, fell 0.5 percent last month, beating 72
percent of peers.
The flagship $222 billion Pimco mutual fund also lagged the
benchmark Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, which posted a
loss of 0.7 percent for the month.
The fund likely suffered from a decline in bond prices on
expectations that the Federal Reserve would take a more hawkish
tone on monetary policy at its September meeting, said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund research at S&P Capital IQ.
He said the weak performance should concern investors who
plan to stick with Pimco after the departure of Gross, Pimco's
former Chief Investment Officer, last Friday, as well as those
who plan to follow him to his new firm, Janus Capital Group.
"For those that are thinking of moving with Gross, this
doesn't help their cause since he isn't going out on a strong
note," Rosenbluth said. For investors intent on sticking with
Pimco, the September return marks "another month of
underperformance, and now you've got new leadership adding in
risk," he said.
Gross, the bond market's most renowned investor, quit Pimco
for distant rival Janus a day before he was expected to
be fired from the huge investment firm he co-founded more than
40 years ago.
Gross managed the Pimco Total Return Fund since 1987. He
co-founded Pimco, a $2 trillion asset management firm, in 1971.
The Newport Beach, California-based Pacific Investment
Management Co. is a unit of German insurer Allianz SE.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and David
Gregorio)