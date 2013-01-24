Soros favors US monetary policy, warns of "currency war" -CNBC

BRIEF-Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares
* Biohaven files registration statement for proposed public offering of its common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Jan 24 Billionaire investor George Soros said on Thursday that he favors U.S. monetary easing policy, but warned of a "currency war" because of differences in how countries manage national deficits.
"I think the policy, basically, pioneered by Bernanke is actually the right policy," Soros told CNBC in an interview from Davos, Switzerland.
Soros was referring to the monetary easing policy of the U.S. Federal Reserve and its chairman, Ben Bernanke, of buying $85 billion in Treasury and agency mortgage securities per month.
Soros warned, however, that Germany's belief in tackling deficits through austerity clashes with other nations' preference for monetary easing, and could spur a "currency war."
"I think the biggest danger is actually, potentially, a currency war," Soros said.
"The rest of the world follows a different recipe from the Germans. Germans believe in austerity, and the rest of the world believes in quantitative easing," Soros added.
* Greg Peters to become Netflix chief product officer in July
April 7 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: U.S. STRIKES SYRIA Russia warns that U.S. cruise missile strikes on a Syrian air base could have "extremely serious" consequences, as Trump's first major foray into a foreign conflict opens a rift between Moscow and Washington. U.S. lawmakers from both parties back Trump's strikes on Syria, but demand he spell out a broader strategy for dealing with the conflict