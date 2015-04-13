Starboard's Smith says Staples-Office Depot deal to go through - CNBC

NEW YORK, April 13 Activist investor Jeffrey
Smith, head of Starboard Value LP, said Staples Inc's
deal to buy Office Depot Inc would likely be approved by
regulators.
"We believe that it's likely that it goes through," Smith
told cable television network CNBC. Starboard had a 4.5 percent
ownership stake in Staples as of March and boosted its holdings
in Office Depot to nearly 10 percent in December.
Smith, whose firm is also a Yahoo Inc shareholder,
said a merger between the company and AOL Inc still had
benefits but that it would make more sense after Yahoo finished
spinning off its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)