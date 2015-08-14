版本:
Soros' stake unchanged in Gold Miners, adds stake in Barrick Gold

NEW YORK Aug 14 Soros Fund Management LLC kept its stake unchanged in the Market Vectors Gold Miners exchange-traded fund in the second quarter of 2015, and added a stake in Barrick Gold Corp, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.

The fund kept its Gold Miners stake at 761,000 shares, valued at $13.5 million, while it bought nearly 1.9 million shares in Barrick Gold at a value of $20.1 million, the filing showed. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Andrew Hay)

