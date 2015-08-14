Paulson & Co cuts stake in SPDR Gold Trust in 2nd qtr-13F-HR filing

NEW YORK Aug 14 Hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its stake in the gold-backed exchange-traded fund SPDR Gold Trust in the second quarter of 2015, after holding it unchanged for six straight quarters, a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed on Friday.

New York-based Paulson & Co, led by longtime gold bull John Paulson, owned 9.2 million shares worth $1.04 billion on June 30, in the ETF, according to the 13F-HR filing.

Paulson & Co also cut its stake in AngloGold Ashanti Ltd , and left stakes unchanged in IAMGOLD Corp and NovaGold Resources Inc. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Diane Craft)