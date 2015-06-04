INSIGHT-Mutual funds chase head start on hit IPOs with pre-public investing

| BOSTON, June 4
BOSTON, June 4 U.S. mutual funds are placing
bigger bets on privately held companies to get a head start
finding the next IPO superstar, a strategy that has yielded some
dramatic payoffs and flameouts.
Fast-growing private companies such as Uber Technologies,
Pinterest and India's Flipkart Online Services have attracted
billions of dollars in investment from U.S. mutual
funds, marking an increase in overall pre-IPO betting over the
past few years, analysts and fund managers said. It's a way to
boost their returns and differentiate themselves from
faster-growing index funds.
Funds run by Boston-based Fidelity Investments and
Baltimore's T. Rowe Price Group, for example, more than
doubled their money with pre-IPO bets on Facebook Inc.
And shares of lesser known Zafgen Inc are up 15-fold
since the Fidelity Select Biotechnology Portfolio made a pre-IPO
investment of $11.2 million in late 2013. Zafgen's IPO was in
June 2014.
"We're seeing more activity in the private market over the
past few years as companies delay their IPOs and stay private
longer," said Katie Reichart, an analyst at fund research firm
Morningstar Inc. "It can be a big boost if they get in early.
Mutual fund managers don't want to miss out on that runway to
growth."
A comprehensive, industry-wide picture is difficult to track
because mutual fund companies don't disclose their aggregate
private company investments. Disclosures from No. 2 U.S. mutual
fund company Fidelity, however, show that some of its biggest
funds have more than doubled their pre-IPO investments over the
past two years.
Of course, some pre-IPO bets have fizzled after companies
made their stock market debuts. Twitter Inc was an IPO
darling in 2013, helping Morgan Stanley's $2 billion Small
Growth Company Portfolio generate a 62 percent return for
investors that year. The fund invested in Twitter when it was a
private company.
Twitter shares have tumbled some 46 percent since reaching
$69 a share in early January 2014. Last year, the Morgan Stanley
fund lost 10 percent, partly because of Twitter's plunge, while
peer funds posted an average return of 2.4 percent, according to
Morningstar. Morgan Stanley declined comment.
Andrew Boyd, who oversees private company investment for
Fidelity, said the pre-IPO market has become the IPO market of
the past, but it's only available to investors such as venture
capital firms, mutual funds and hedge funds able to put up large
amounts of money that once were only available through public
markets.
Before, rapid growth might happen after a company's initial
public offering. But now, much of it is happening before the IPO
as the pre-IPO financing allows companies more time to mature
and get bigger out of the public eye. From companies looking for
capital, Boyd said, "We hear that constantly over and over,
'We're just not ready for the limelight of (being) a public
company. But we need capital!'"
Once Fidelity invests it also holds regular meetings with
companies to see if they can make accurate quarterly projections
and handle tough questions from skeptical fund managers, Boyd
said. "Finishing school isn't a bad way to think about it," he
said.
As a result, a company like ride-sharing service Uber may
make its stock market debut with a value of more than $50
billion. By contrast, Google Inc's market capitalization was
only about $23 billion when it went public in 2004.
Funds run by Fidelity, T. Rowe Price and Morgan Stanley's
investment management arm have become the most aggressive
pre-IPO investors in the fund industry, U.S. regulatory filings
show. Fidelity's $111 billion Contrafund alone had at
least $900 million invested in late-stage, pre-IPO companies at
the end of April, fund disclosures show. The fund's pre-IPO
investment in photo-sharing website Pinterest, valued at $419
million, was more than its stakes in Home Depot ($356 million)
and General Motors ($342.5 million).
Boyd said Fidelity funds typically have less than 1 percent
of their assets invested in pre-IPO companies. Some of the
biggest bets, as disclosed by the funds, are on Uber, Pinterest,
Intarcia Therapeutics Inc and Space Exploration Technologies.
But Morgan Stanley's $2 billion Small Company Growth Fund
takes a much more aggressive approach. For example, about 5
percent of the fund's assets are invested in pre-IPO companies.
And one of the single biggest pre-IPO bets, as a percentage
of fund assets, is the Morgan Stanley fund's nearly $50 million
investment in Flipkart, India's biggest e-commerce firm. That's
3 percent of the fund's assets, disclosures show.
(Reporting By Tim McLaughlin; Editing by Richard Valdmanis and
John Pickering)