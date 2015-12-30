UPDATE 1-Fidelity boosted pre-IPO value of Twilio by 31 percent in November

(Adds details on Taboola, Nutanix, Gensight Biologics)
By Tim McLaughlin
BOSTON Dec 30 Fidelity Investments, one of the
largest investors in pre-IPO companies, boosted the value of
Twilio Inc by 31 percent in November, as speculation builds that
the provider of mobile messaging platforms may go public in
2016.
Fidelity's $100 billion-plus Contrafund valued its
Series E stake in Twilio at $43.5 million in November, compared
with $33.2 million a month earlier, according to disclosures
made public on Wednesday.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that San
Francisco-based Twilio has filed confidentially for an initial
public offering that could happen as soon as the first quarter
of 2016. This past summer Twilio raised $130 million in a Series
E funding round led by Boston-based Fidelity and T. Rowe Price
Group Inc.
Fidelity funds are a good barometer of what is happening in
the pre-IPO landscape because they disclose their holdings, and
shifting valuations, on a monthly basis. Most mutual funds
disclose their holdings quarterly.
Content marketing firm Taboola.com Ltd also got a valuation
boost from Fidelity, according to disclosures on Wednesday.
Fidelity's OTC Portfolio valued its Taboola stake at $13.6
million at the end of November, a 27 percent boost from a month
earlier.
Portfolio managers at Fidelity do not set the pre-IPO
values. That is done by a separate committee at Fidelity.
Nutanix Inc, which filed for an IPO earlier this month, saw
its valuation fall 11 percent in Fidelity funds, according to
Wednesday disclosures for end-of-November holdings.
And Paris-based GenSight Biologics, which is developing
therapies to fight eye disease, had its valuation cut by 44
percent at Fidelity in November. The biopharma pulled its plan
for an IPO last month.
