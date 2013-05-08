Pershing Square's Ackman: Intrinsic value of P&G stock could hit $125 in 2 yrs

NEW YORK May 8 William Ackman, chief executive of hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management, said on Wednesday that the intrinsic value of consumer goods company Procter & Gamble's stock could reach $125 within two years.

Ackman, whose $12 billion hedge fund has taken a roughly $2 billion stake in the firm, extolled Procter & Gamble's strong emerging market presence, which accounts for 40 percent of its sales. He also said it should be able to grow at 5 percent a year, calling it one of the "great businesses of the world."

Ackman, known for his bets against bond insurer MBIA and, most recently, nutritional products company Herbalife, said the P&G stock price could be trading at 20 times estimated earnings per share by June 2015, which would translate into a $120 per share.

When adding in an estimated $5 in dividends, the intrinsic value of the stock would be $125.