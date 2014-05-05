Fortress Investment's Novogratz: Brazil assets could rally on Rousseff loss

NEW YORK May 5 Michael Novogratz of Fortress Investment Group said on Monday that Brazilian assets could rally if President Dilma Rousseff loses her bid for re-election later this year.

Novogratz, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said Brazil "is in for a long dark period" if Rousseff wins.

He said that Rousseff's two main rivals could instead be more market friendly.

Novogratz is a principal and director of Fortress Investment Group.

The race for Brazil's October presidential election has tightened, according to a poll released on Saturday that also showed high disapproval for Rousseff and widespread dissatisfaction with the stagnant economy.

