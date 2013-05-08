Chanos sees downturn in hard disk drive industry

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 James Chanos, founder and managing partner of short-selling firm Kynikos Associates L.P., said Wednesday that hard-disk drive companies are likely to decline.
Chanos, noted for predicting the downfall of Enron and a vocal bear on the Chinese economy, said at the Sohn Investment Conference that the hard disk drive business is a "value trap" that is nearing a downturn similar to that of the personal computer business. As examples he cited Seagate Technology and Western Digital Corp.
Western Digital was down 2.5 percent in after-hours trading, while Seagate Technology lost 3.4 percent.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.