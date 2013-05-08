Druckenmiller criticizes Fed easing, says to short Australian dollar

BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
NEW YORK May 8 Stanley Druckenmiller, founder of former hedge fund Duquesne Capital, criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy on Wednesday and recommended betting against the Australian dollar.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Druckenmiller said that the Fed's monthly bond purchases of $85 billion amount to the "most inappropriate" monetary policy in the history of the developed world.
He also said to avoid all commodity currencies, including those of Brazil, South Africa, and Canada, and said the value of the Australian dollar could "come down hard."
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.