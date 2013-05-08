版本:
Greenlight's Einhorn favors Oil States International

NEW YORK May 8 David Einhorn, president of $8.8 billion hedge fund Greenlight Capital, said Wednesday that Oil States International is a high-quality business relative to competitors.

Einhorn, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said the company is a more "higher quality" and "durable" business than the average and that it has a "meaningful" competitive advantage.

He said the market "doesn't appreciate" that OIS, a provider of specialty products and services to natural resources companies, has higher-margin, higher-multiple businesses than its competitors.
