Greenlight's Einhorn favors Oil States International

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 David Einhorn, president of $8.8 billion hedge fund Greenlight Capital, said Wednesday that Oil States International is a high-quality business relative to competitors.
Einhorn, speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, said the company is a more "higher quality" and "durable" business than the average and that it has a "meaningful" competitive advantage.
He said the market "doesn't appreciate" that OIS, a provider of specialty products and services to natural resources companies, has higher-margin, higher-multiple businesses than its competitors.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.