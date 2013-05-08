Eisman positive on U.S. housing, wary on Canadian housing

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 Steven Eisman, founder and portfolio manager of hedge fund Emrys Partners, L.P., said Wednesday that he is positive on U.S. housing but wary of Canada's housing market.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Eisman said he likes housing stocks such as Lennar, Forestar Group, Colony Financial Corp., and Ocwen Financial.
He said he is wary of Canadian mortgage originator Home Capital Group. Eisman said the Canadian housing market is troubled and estimated the domestic funding gap for the six big Canadian banks at roughly $427 billion.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.