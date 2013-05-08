HIGHLIGHTS: Ira Sohn Investment Conference in New York

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 High-profile money managers raised red flags on the loose monetary policies taking place around the world at the annual Ira Sohn Investment Conference, a closely watched charitable event, on Wednesday.
The event, which raises money for pediatric cancer research, is where big-name hedge fund managers come to share their "best ideas" with other wealthy investors.
The Federal Reserve's monetary policies, with its monthly purchases of $85 billion in Treasuries and mortgage securities, came in for sharp criticism. Money managers touched a wide variety of investment topics.
Here are selected comments from the conference:
PAUL SINGER - Singer who founded the $21 billion Elliott Management hedge fund and is a big contributor to Republican political candidates, said the Fed's monetary policies are distorting the prices of long-term bonds and the global recovery.
"Everyone wants a safe haven," said Singer. "There is no such thing in today's markets and that's one of the elements of the distortion."
He said a number of developed countries are facing "long-term insolvency" and the monetary stimulus will not fix that.
KYLE BASS - Bass, of Hayman Capital Management, called Japan "completely insolvent."
In April, the Bank of Japan also said it was likely to purchase over 7 trillion yen ($75 billion) of long-term government bonds a month, an aggressive monetary policy to end years of deflation in the world's third largest economy.
Bass said he likes Dex Media Inc., a marketing services company, because a transformation is taking place at the company that published the yellow pages directories. Shares of Dex Media briefly soared 27 percent after Bass spoke.
WILLIAM ACKMAN - Ackman, the founder of The Pershing Square Capital Management, talked up the prospects of Procter & Gamble Co, in which he took a $2 billion stake last July when the shares were trading around $59. The stock is now trading around $78, or roughly a 30 percent gain. Ackman said on Wednesday that P&G could hit $125 per share in two years.
STANLEY DRUCKENMILLER-- Druckenmiller, who founded Duquesne Capital Management, said the Fed's monetary policy is the "most inappropriate" in history. He also said commodity prices are at the end of a supercycle.
"We're betting that the move down there is not a correction, that this is the end of the big supercycle in commodities that started 10 years ago," he said.
KEITH MEISTER - Meister, of Corvex Management, who was activist investor Carl Icahn's right-hand man prior to founding Corvex, said he likes telecommunications companies TW Telecom Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc, pushing up their share prices.
The Corvex managing partner said a telecom marriage between TW Telecom and Level 3 is likely down the road. "One day these two companies could be together," he said.
Meister said he likes Level 3 for its accelerating revenue growth and the direction of its chief executive, Jeff Storey.
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.