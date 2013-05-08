版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 05:41 BJT

Highfield's Jacobson recommends short on Digital Realty Trust

NEW YORK May 8 Jonathon Jacobson, chief investment officer of Highfields Capital Management, warned investors on Wednesday against AT&T and Linn Energy and suggested going short on Digital Realty Trust , a global operator of data centers.

Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Jacobson said Digital Realty Trust faces increased competition from other data centers and cloud computing. He said the company is "both a melting ice cube and is highly dependent on the capital market to pay its dividends."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐