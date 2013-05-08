Highfield's Jacobson recommends short on Digital Realty Trust

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 Jonathon Jacobson, chief investment officer of Highfields Capital Management, warned investors on Wednesday against AT&T and Linn Energy and suggested going short on Digital Realty Trust , a global operator of data centers.
Speaking at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, Jacobson said Digital Realty Trust faces increased competition from other data centers and cloud computing. He said the company is "both a melting ice cube and is highly dependent on the capital market to pay its dividends."
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.