Corvex's Meister likes TW Telecom, says possible takeover target

NEW YORK May 8 Keith Meister, managing partner and chief investment officer of Corvex Management, said on Wednesday that alternative carriers TW Telecom Inc and Level 3 Communications Inc could be on a par with industry heavyweights AT&T and Verizon in coming years.

Sohn also said that TW Telecom is a strong candidate for acquisition.

"There are lots of people who at the right time would want to buy this company," Meister said at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York. He said TW Telecom could be acquired by Level 3 or other companies such as Verizon and Time Warner Cable.

Meister also said he likes Level 3 for its accelerating revenue growth and the direction of its chief executive, Jeff Storey.