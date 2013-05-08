Blue Harbour's Robbins likes Akamai, CACI

BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
NEW YORK May 8 Clifton Robbins, chief executive of Blue Harbour Group, urged investors at the Sohn Conference in New York on Wednesday to consider web services provider Akamai Technologies and CACI International, an IT solutions provider for homeland security and government, as long-term investments.
He said both are "at the sweet spot of cyber technology" and can help companies and governments prevent cyber attacks.
He said Akamai is 30 percent undervalued and highlighted its stable customer base and significant recurring revenue. He said the company is moving 15 percent to 30 percent of the world's web traffic.
TOKYO, April 11 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday, as rising geopolitical tensions over North Korea, a stronger yen and renewed uncertainty in the French presidential election hurt investor sentiment.
April 11 Qualcomm Inc hit back at Apple Inc's charges that were made in a U.S. lawsuit in January, saying the iPhone maker breached agreements with the firm and encouraged regulatory attacks on its business in various jurisdictions around the world by making false statements.