Glenview Capital's Robbins says sees significant value in HMOs

NEW YORK May 5 Larry Robbins, founder and chief executive of hedge fund Glenview Capital Management, said on Monday that he saw significant value in health maintenance organizations and favored WellPoint Inc. and Humana Inc .

Robbins, whose hedge fund oversees $7.5 billion, said at the Sohn Conference in New York that Humana could see 30 percent to 40 percent growth.

Robbins also said he was excited about Monsanto Co over the medium term and said the stock is cheap.

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler)
