版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 9日 星期四 00:33 BJT

Elliott's Singer says developed countries face long-term insolvency

NEW YORK May 8 Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Management, said Wednesday at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York that developed countries are facing "long-term insolvency" and that monetary stimulus is distorting the prices of long-term bonds.

Singer, whose hedge fund has $21 billion in assets under management, said the global financial system remains "opaque." He said stimulus measures like the U.S. Federal Reserve's $85 billion in monthly bond purchases, has led to "distorted" global recovery and pricing of long-term bonds
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐